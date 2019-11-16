Smart Machines Market Outlook 2024 Top Companies Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Short Details of Smart Machines Market Report – Smart machines have cognitive computing ability and use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to sense, learn, reason, and interact with humans. They have the ability to leverage on advanced technologies to solve problems accurately and precisely.

KUKA

IBM

Apple

Google

Clearpath Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robotics

Aethon

Cerner

Microsoft

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Narrative Science

McKesson

Elsevier





The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Smart Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,Expert systems are a concentrated human knowledge module. Influenced by increase in investments in automating processes that were performed mainly by human labor, applications such as life sciences companies, retail, logistics, financial services firms, healthcare, defense, agriculture, and commerce are increasingly adopting these intelligent machine systems to replace human labor, driving the growth of this industry segment in the robotics smart machines market. ,The Americas witnessesâ advancements and increased investments in technology, increased use of IoT, cloud computing, and automation in the industrial sector, increase in government initiatives to invest in improving healthcare, and the availability of reimbursements from healthcare insurance providers will contribute to the growth of the smart machine market.,The worldwide market for Smart Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Expert Systems

Autonomous Robots

Digital Assistants

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments Life Sciences

Retails

Logistics

Financial Services Firms

Healthcare

Agriculture

Defense