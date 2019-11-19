Smart Mirrors Market Research 2019, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2024

"Smart Mirrors Market" Report 2019

Short Details of Smart Mirrors Market Report – A smart mirror is an ordinary mirror with additional features and functionalities, incorporating capabilities that are otherwise done manually or in some computing system other than the mirror.

Global Smart Mirrors market competition by top manufacturers

Magna International

Electric Mirror

Perseus Mirrors

Evernue

Seura

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Toshiba

OAK Labs

MemoMi Labs

Gentex

Pro Display

Samsung

Alke

ActiMirror

SERAKU Co.

Ltd

Keonn Technologies





The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Smart Mirrors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,During 2017, the automotive sector dominated the end-user segment and is expected to continue the domination during the forecast period. Factors like increasing car production globally and availability of a wide range of features like GPS navigation, displays and cameras has led to rising adoption of smart mirrors.,In terms of geography, the EMEA led the global smart mirrors market during 2017 and is expected to continue its dominion over the next few years. The main contributor for the regionâs growth is the announcement of regulations by the governments of many countries. Moreover, the rising trend of smart homes and the rising demand for the integration of smart mirrors in automobiles in Europe propels the growth of the market.,The worldwide market for Smart Mirrors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Self-Dimming Mirrors

Self Cleaning Mirrors

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments Medical

Consumer and Household

Retail

Automotive