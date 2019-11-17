Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global "Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market" report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Are:

Davis Instruments

Husqvarna

Parrot

Toro Company

Meter Group

Campbell Scientific

Acclima

Streat Instruments About Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market:

Smart soil moisture sensors are smart soil devices that examine the volumetric water content in the soil. They help in preventing sprinklers from overwatering or underwatering the soil in the field. Additionally, such devices can be monitored remotely using different kinds of wireless technologies.

In terms of geographic regions, the North Americas accounted for the major share in the soil moisture meter market in 2017. The increasing adoption of smart soil moisture sensor will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Smart Soil Moisture Sensor is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Soil Moisture Sensor. This report studies the global market size of Smart Soil Moisture Sensor, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Smart Soil Moisture Sensor production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Smart Soil Moisture Sensor: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Smart Soil Moisture Sensor in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Agriculture

Landscaping