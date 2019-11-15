Smart TV Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2023

The Smart TV industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Smart TV market to grow at a CAGR of 19.12% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Smart TV market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Smart TV refer to digital TVs with advanced functionalities, such as internet connectivity and storage capacity. Oursmart TV market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart TV in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Smart TV :

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.