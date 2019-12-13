Smartphone Cover Glass Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

Global “Smartphone Cover Glass Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Smartphone Cover Glass market size.

About Smartphone Cover Glass:

Smartphone Cover Glass is usually aluminum silicate material. With screen sizes increasing, smartphones continue to lead total area demand in the cover glass market; however, as the markets for smartphones and tablets mature, cover glass industry revenue growth is declining from 39 percent year over year in 2013 to around 10 percent in 2017. While the overall cover glass market growth is falling, increasing popularity of the Apple Watch is leading to growth in smart watch cover glass shipments.

Top Key Players of Smartphone Cover Glass Market:

orning

AGC

Avanstrate

Schott

NEG

Tunghsu Group

KMTC

Gorilla Glass

Draggontrail Glass

Others Major Applications covered in the Smartphone Cover Glass Market report are:

iOS Smartphones

Android Smartphones

Others Scope of Smartphone Cover Glass Market:

In 2017, total shipments of smartphone cover glass was 35241 k sqm, The global market for smartphone cover glass will grow at a steady rate during the forecast period and will post an impressive CAGR of over 2.55% by 2023. The recent increase in the shipment of cover glass due to the growing population of mobile devices across the globe is a noteworthy factor that will impel the prospect for market growth until the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as the rapid growth of high-performance displays will also result in the high growth of this market over the forecast period.

In terms of consumption, the APAC region is predicted to be the largest downstream market for smartphone cover glass. The prospects for growth in this market segment will be driven by the rising demand for smartphones, especially from regions like China and Southeast Asia. It was reported that over 80% smartphones are manufactured and assembled in China. Also, the augmented utilization of e-commerce portals coupled with greater internet penetration will aid in the growth of this market in APAC.

The worldwide market for Smartphone Cover Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.