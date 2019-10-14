Smoke and Fire Damper Market Research Includes Growth Rate, Revenue, Top Manufactures with Forecast to 2024

Smoke and fire damper can be defined as a device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.

Ruskin

Greenheck

Halton

Nailor

Lloyd and many more Scope of Smoke and Fire Damper Report:

The United States Smoke and Fire Damper are mainly manufactures in USA, while some are from oversea supplier, the USA Smoke and Fire Damper market reached about 425920 Units in 2016 from 334940 Units in 2012. The average growth is about 6.19 % in 2012-2016. Smoke and Fire Damper sales main centralize in The South of the USA. Its consumtion took about 28.17% of USA total market in 2016, followed is the Midwest and West America, about 22.56% and 19.95%. Ruskin, Greenheck, Nailor, NCA, Halton. are leading suppliers in USA, the total Smoke and Fire Damper sales occupies about 40% market share.Demand of Smoke and Fire Damper in the United States has maintained steady growth; the revenue growth rate is around 6.2%. In the United States Smoke and Fire Damper major application are Industrial Buildings and Commercial Buildings, accounting for more than 72% of the total Smoke and Fire Damper sales, Industrial Buildings is the largest segment with a share of 39%. Despite the presence of competition problems, the USA recovery trend is clear, Smoke and Fire Damper retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area, the growth of Motorized Smoke and Fire Damper show a stronger trend; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Smoke and Fire Damper brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Smoke and Fire Damper field.The worldwide market for Smoke and Fire Damper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Smoke and Fire Damper Market Segment by Type, covers:

Manual Type

Motorized Type Smoke and Fire Damper Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Marine