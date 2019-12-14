Sneaker Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Sneaker Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Sneaker:

Sneakers (also known as athletic shoes, tennis shoes, gym shoes, runners, takkies, or trainers) are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise, but which are now also often used for everyday wear. The term generally describes a type of footwear with a flexible sole made of rubber or synthetic material and an upper part made of leather or synthetic materials. Examples of such shoes include athletic footwear such as: basketball shoes, tennis shoes, cross trainers and other shoes worn for specific sports.

Sneaker Market Manufactures:

didas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

ASICS

MIZUNO

Puma

Lining

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

ANTA

361Â°

PEAK

Guirenniao

China Dongxiang

Xtep

Adult Sneaker

Children Sneaker Sneaker Market Applications:

Competition

Amateur Sports

Sneaker is a favorite footwear choice for sports or casual occasions for men, women and kids.

Growing innovations and the rising trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle and increasing active participation of the young population in sports and related activities is expected to propel the demand for the athletic footwear market.

Geographically, the market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2016, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 766 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 24.84% consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sneaker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 102500 million US$ in 2024, from 70100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.