Sodium Chloride Injection Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019  2024

Sodium Chloride Injection, which is mostly the 0.9% sodium chloride water, also called as normal saline. It is a colorless, clear liquid. And it is sterile and no pyrogenic. They are parenteral solutions containing various concentrations of sodium chloride in water for injection intended for intravenous administration. Main ingredient of sodium chloride injection is sodium chloride. Sodium chloride is an electrolysis supplement agent. Sodium and chloride are important electrolysis for the human body and mainly exist in extracellular fluid, which play an important role in maintaining normal volume of blood, and extracellular fluid and osmosis pressure.

Baxter

Kelun Group

Fresenius Kabi

BBraun

Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharmaceutical

Hospira (ICU Medical)

CR Double-Crane

Otsuka

Cisen Pharmaceutical

Huaren Pharmaceuticals

Dubang Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Chimin

Guizhou Tiandi

Qidu Pharmaceutical

Sodium Chloride Injection Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Sodium Chloride Injection Market Types:

Flexible Bag

Plastic Bottles

Sodium Chloride Injection Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Scope of Sodium Chloride Injection Market:

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for healthcare. The Sodium Chloride Injection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 2066 million in 2017 to USD 2438 million by 2025.

China is expected to be the largest market for Sodium Chloride Injection during the forecast period. The Sodium Chloride Injection market in this region is primarily driven by the growing middle-class population, high spending behavior, and increased demand for healthy. On the other hand, drug abuse is another driving factor.

The worldwide market for Sodium Chloride Injection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 2120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.