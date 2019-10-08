Sodium Chlorite Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.)

Sodium Chlorite Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Sodium Chlorite market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Sodium Chlorite market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Sodium chlorite is a salt-based chemical that also features the element chlorine. It has several practical uses and is very similar to sodium chlorate, a common food additive. While not dangerous in small amounts, large doses of sodium chlorite can be dangerous.

Sodium Chlorite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Sodium Chlorite market are: –

Oxy Chem

Dupont

ERCO

Shree Chlorates

Ercros and many more Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 69.16% of the global consumption volume in total.

Sodium chlorite has two types, which include liquid sodium chlorite and solid sodium chlorite. With bleaching effect in application process of sodium chlorite, the downstream application industries will need more sodium chlorite. So, sodium chlorite has a huge market potential in the future. In last two years, the production volume of Chinese manufacturers is limited by local environmental standard. Thus, the global production of sodium chlorite decreased.

The major raw materials for sodium chlorite are sodium chlorate, hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of sodium chlorite. The production cost of sodium chlorite is also an important factor which could impact the price of sodium chlorite. The sodium chlorite manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Sodium Chlorite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Sodium Chlorite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liquid Sodium Chlorite

Solid Sodium Chlorite Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Textile Application

Water Treatment

Pulp Application

Metal Surface Treatment