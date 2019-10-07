Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2024

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Report – Sodium cocoyl glutamate is derived from coconut oil and fermented sugar. This tenside is among the mildest amino acid tensides from natural, renewable materials.Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a dispersant or surfactant that is made from coconut or palm oil and glucose from corn. Surfactants also have foaming qualities that are important to disperse the toothpaste while brushing.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate market competition by top manufacturers

Ajinomoto

Asahi Kasei

Schill Seilacher

Sino Lion

Taiwan NJC

BASF

Clariant

DeWolf Chemical

Changsha Puji

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate is mainly used for Shower, Shampoo, Cleanser, and the shower consumption of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate accounts about 44.26% of the total consumption in 2016.

The Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Industry mainly concentrates on Japan, China and Europe. The Global leading players in this market are Ajinomoto, Asahi Kasei, Schill Seilacher, Sino Lion, Taiwan NJC corporation, BASF, Clariant, DeWolf Chemical ,Changsha Puji etc.

The worldwide market for Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 5 million US$ in 2024, from 4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Liquid

Solid

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Shower

Shampoo

Cleanser

Others

Table of Contents

1 Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate

1.2 Classification of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate by Types

1.2.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

