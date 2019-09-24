Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market also studies the global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate:

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is derived from coconut oil and fermented sugar. This tenside is among the mildest amino acid tensides from natural, renewable materials.Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a dispersant or surfactant that is made from coconut or palm oil and glucose from corn. Surfactants also have foaming qualities that are important to disperse the toothpaste while brushing.

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market by Manufactures:

Ajinomoto

Asahi Kasei

Schill Seilacher

Sino Lion

Taiwan NJC

BASF

Clariant

DeWolf Chemical

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Types:

Liquid

Solid Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Applications:

Shower

Shampoo

Cleanser

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate is mainly used for Shower, Shampoo, Cleanser, and the shower consumption of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate accounts about 44.26% of the total consumption in 2016.

The Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Industry mainly concentrates on Japan, China and Europe. The Global leading players in this market are Ajinomoto, Asahi Kasei, Schill Seilacher, Sino Lion, Taiwan NJC corporation, BASF, Clariant, DeWolf Chemical ,Changsha Puji etc.

The worldwide market for Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 5 million US$ in 2024, from 4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.