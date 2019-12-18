 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Sodium Hydrosulfite

GlobalSodium Hydrosulfite Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Sodium Hydrosulfite Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Sodium Hydrosulfite globally.

About Sodium Hydrosulfite:

Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite ânot used systematically.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Transpek-Silox
  • Zhongcheng Chemical
  • CNSG
  • Jinhe Group
  • Jiacheng Chemical
  • Shuangqiao Chemical
  • Jingrui Chemical
  • Runtu
  • Jiangxi Hengye Chemical
  • Hongan

    Sodium Hydrosulfite Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Sodium Hydrosulfite Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Types:

  • Technical Grade
  • Food Grade

    Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Applications:

  • Textile
  • Pulp and Paper Industry
  • Food
  • Chemical Industry
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Sodium Hydrosulfite Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Report:

  • First, the sodium hydrosulfite industry concentration is high; there are only more than a dozen manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from China and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF, has perfect products. As to China, Zhongcheng Chemical has become a global leader. In India, it is Transpek-Silox that leads the technology development. Whatâs more, in China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Hubei province.
  • Second, after 2011, global production and capacity substantially unchanged, the price decreases year by year, the product value rises slightly.
  • Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. However, due to environmental pressures and demand, companies are facing a lot of cuts, such as Hubei Yihua Group, was ordered to stop production due to pollution, but there are several new expansions of the projects into production in the future.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. China and Germany become the most important export country, and North America imports mainly sodium hydrosulfite.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. In addition the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas.
  • Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer and improve technology, energy conservation. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Hydrosulfite will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Hydrosulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.6% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Hydrosulfite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Hydrosulfite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Hydrosulfite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Hydrosulfite in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Sodium Hydrosulfite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Sodium Hydrosulfite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Sodium Hydrosulfite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Hydrosulfite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 119

