Sodium Hydrosulphite Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Key Manufacturers, Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

BASF

Transpek-Silox

Zhongcheng Chemical

CNSG

Jinhe Group

Zhejiang Jiacheng

Shuangqiao Chemical

Zhejiang Runtu

Jiangxi Hengye Chemical

HongAn Chemical

Chem Color International

Hansol Chemical

Gulshan Chemicals

Changzhou Yongchun

Maoming Guangdi

Jiangxi Hengye

Shandong Jinyang

Inner Mongolia North Chemical

Zhengzhou Allis chemical

About Sodium Hydrosulphite: Sodium hydrosulphite or sodium hydrosulfite (also called sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent.

Sodium Hydrosulphite ≥90%

Sodium Hydrosulphite ≥88%

Sodium Hydrosulphite ≥85%

Textile Industry

Pulp and Paper

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

