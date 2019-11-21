Sodium Hydroxide Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

Global Sodium Hydroxide Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Sodium Hydroxide Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Sodium Hydroxide industry.

Geographically, Sodium Hydroxide Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Sodium Hydroxide including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

DowDuPont

OxyChem

Westlake (Axiall)

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor Ltd

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Haili Chemical

Huatai Group

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

Zhejiang Juhua

Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali

Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical

Tianyuan Group

Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical

Befar Group

Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical

About Sodium Hydroxide: Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen. Sodium Hydroxide Industry report begins with a basic Sodium Hydroxide market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Sodium Hydroxide Market Types:

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.

China is the largest producer and consumer of sodium hydroxide, driven by its status as the workshop of the world; Currently the sodium hydroxide in China is being excess of production capacity and the government and the top players are thinking to curb overcapacity in chlor-alkali. In future, China will remain its existing status and will have more greater influence on global sodium hydroxide supply and demand. There are lots of producers in China, but most of them are small and medium-sized producers and supply the low-end price, low price and fierce competition.

North America is the second producer and consumer, and the American producers like Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall and Olin Corporation, are dominating the North America market, these players also play important role in global market.

The worldwide market for Sodium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million US$ in 2024, from 29800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.