Sodium-ion Battery Industry Research Analysis by Size, Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Regions

About Sodium-ion Battery

Sodium-ion batteries (SIB) are a type of rechargeable metal-ion battery that uses sodium ions as charge carriers. odium ions are profoundly active and good carrier of charge, which makes the sodium ion batteries an efficient power storage alternative.

The following Manufactures are included in the Sodium-ion Battery Market report:

Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong)

NGK

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Faradion Limited

Aquion Energy

HiNa Battery Technology

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy

Sodium-ion Battery Market Types:

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries Sodium-ion Battery Market Applications:

Consumer Electronic Devices

Automobile & Transportation

Power Backup

Grid-Level Applications

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Marine