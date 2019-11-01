Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Get A Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14485709

About Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market:

Sodium lauroyl isethionate (SLI) is a mild surfactant used in various personal care applications. Sodium lauroyl isethionate exhibits excellent detergency properties. It is also used as a cleansing agent in several applications such as shampoos, facial care products, body washes, and toothpastes. However, it can be harmful to the skin and can cause irritation when used in higher concentrations or quantities above the standard limits. Sodium lauroyl isethionate is formulated by using fatty acids combined with isethionic acid. Isethionic acid is derived from sodium bisulfite and aqueous solution of ethylene oxide. However, ethylene oxide is a carcinogenic substance. This may act as a restraining factor for the market.

In 2019, the market size of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate. This report studies the global market size of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Covers the Manufacturers:

BASF

McKinley Resources Inc

Innospec Performance Chemicals

Henan Surface Chemical

Galaxy Surfactants

Taiwan NJC CORPORATION

JEEN International Corporation

JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL

KIYU New Material In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Inquire and share your questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14485709 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Report Segment by Types:

Chips/Flakes

Powders

Granules Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hair Care

Skin Care