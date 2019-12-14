Sodium Methoxide Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Sodium Methoxide Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Sodium Methoxide market size.

About Sodium Methoxide:

Sodium Methoxide is a chemical compound with the formula CH3ONa. It is divided into Sodium Methoxide powder and Sodium Methoxide solution.Sodium Methoxide Solution in Methanol is a clear viscose liquid that smells like alcohol. Sodium Methoxide powder is a white powdered solid that does not have an odor. The substance is flammable, but is not explosive; it can decompose when exposed to high heat. It is very hygroscopic and decomposes quickly. It is only stable under exclusion of air and moisture. It is typically sold as a 25% to 30% solution in methanol.

Top Key Players of Sodium Methoxide Market:

DuPont

BASF

Evonik

SMOTEC Plus

Desatec

Gelsenchem Chemical

Shilpa Medicare

Supra Group

Anhui Jinbang Medicine Chemical

Sky Chemical

Hengfa Chemical

Quanzhou Henghe Chemical

Lantai Industry

Jiangsu Tianhong Chemical

Xusheng Chemical

Jingying Fine Chemical

Senxuan

Huixin Chemical

Henan Xingyang Sodium Methoxide

Major Types covered in the Sodium Methoxide Market report are:

Sodium metal

Caustic soda Major Applications covered in the Sodium Methoxide Market report are:

Pharmaceutical industry

Biodiesel industry

Edible catalyst and analytical reagent industry

Other Scope of Sodium Methoxide Market:

First, Sodium Methoxide is a kind of strong base, can be used in agrochemicals industry, pharmaceuticals industry, biofuels industry and other fields. Especially can be used in biofuels industry, biofuels can be used to replace part oil in the world. So Sodium Methoxide is a kind of huge market potential chemical product.

Second, the main raw materials of Sodium Methoxide are sodium metal or caustic soda and methanol. With the development of the downstream industries, Sodium Methoxide production keeps increase recent years, because some sodium metal and caustic soda manufacturers entered the Sodium Methoxide industry

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Recently some manufactures of China can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

Fifth, Sodium Methoxide industry is affected by the economy and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Methoxide will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe Sodium Methoxide technology has been very mature and advanced, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Seventh, the global Sodium Methoxide production will increase to 1000 KMT in 2015, from 673 K MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global Sodium Methoxide demand will develop with an average growth rate of 2% in the coming five years.

The worldwide market for Sodium Methoxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Methoxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.