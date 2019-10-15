 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market: Driven Increasing Demand and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2024

October 15, 2019

Sodium

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. Its widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing.

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market are: –

  • Ajinomoto
  • Clariant
  • Sino Lion
  • Miwon
  • Galaxy and many more

    Scope of Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Report:

  • Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate market mainly concentrates in Europe, Japan and China; the three areas take up of about 83.98% of the global market, while China shared is about 42.38% in 2016, followed by the Japan.
  • At present, sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is still a new product compared with traditional surfactants. Application areas are relatively small, while many alternatives and competitive goods, so the market has not been good enough. There has been a period of rapid development in the past few years, but in recent years, the global economy has been developing slowly, especially in Europe and the USA. Lead to the downstream industry is not good enough. Lead to slow development of this product.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution
  • Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Powder

    Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Shower Gel
  • Facial Cleaner
  • Shampoo
  • Other

    Key Performing Regions in the Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

