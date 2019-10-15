Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market: Driven Increasing Demand and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2024

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. Its widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing.

Top Manufacturer Included in Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market are:

Ajinomoto

Clariant

Sino Lion

Miwon

Galaxy

Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate market mainly concentrates in Europe, Japan and China; the three areas take up of about 83.98% of the global market, while China shared is about 42.38% in 2016, followed by the Japan.

At present, sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is still a new product compared with traditional surfactants. Application areas are relatively small, while many alternatives and competitive goods, so the market has not been good enough. There has been a period of rapid development in the past few years, but in recent years, the global economy has been developing slowly, especially in Europe and the USA. Lead to the downstream industry is not good enough. Lead to slow development of this product.

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Powder

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Shower Gel

Facial Cleaner

Shampoo