Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Sales Research, Size, Key Players, Industry Summary, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis by 2024

Global Sodium Starch Glycolate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Sodium Starch Glycolate market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13637498

Sodium starch glycolate is the sodium salt of carboxymethyl ether. Starch glycolates are of rice, potato, wheat or corn origin. Sodium starch glycoate is a white to off-white, tasteless, odorless, relatively free flowing powder.Sodium starch glycolate is used as a pharmaceutical grade dissolution excipient for tablets and capsules. Sodium starch glycolate absorbs water rapidly, resulting in swelling which leads to rapid disintegration of tablets and granules. It is used as a disintegrant, a suspending agent and as a gelling agent. Without a disintegrant, tablets may not dissolve appropriately and may affect the amount of active ingredient absorbed, thereby decreasing effectiveness.Sodium starch glycolate is also used in formulations containing other filler-binders, such as mannitol and the dicalcium phosphates..

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DFE Pharma

JRS Pharma

Roquette Frères S.A.

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co.

Ltd.

Shreeji Pharma International

Liaocheng A Hua Phamerceutical Co.

Ltd

Prachin Chemical

QFTL Medical Suppliments

Xinda Biotechnology Co.

Ltd

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co.

Ltd

Muby Chemicals

Yung Zip Chemical Ind. Co.

Ltd. and many more. Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Sodium Starch Glycolate Market can be Split into:

SSG (Corn Starch)

SSG (Potato Starch)

SSG (Others). By Applications, the Sodium Starch Glycolate Market can be Split into:

Pharmaceutical Uses

Food Uses