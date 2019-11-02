 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sodium Sulfate Market Dynamics, Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Sodium

About Sodium Sulfate:

Sodium sulfate, or sodium sulphate (Na2SO4); is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents (except liquid detergents) as a filling material. Further, it is one of the ingredients of the frit in the glass industry. Sodium sulfate is widely used for the manufacturing of pulps in the paper industry, for the textile dyeing in the textile sector and for the various chemical substances in the chemical sector as well as animal feeding stuff.

Sodium Sulfate Market Key Players:

  • NaFine Chemical Industry Group
  • Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical
  • Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial
  • Huaian Salt Chemical
  • Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate
  • Grupo Industrial Crimidesa
  • MINERA DE SANTA MARTA
  • Alkim Alkali
  • Lenzing Group
  • S.A. SULQUISA
  • Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
  • Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals
  • Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group
  • Perstorp
  • Cordenka
  • Adisseo

    Sodium Sulfate market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Sodium Sulfate has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Sodium Sulfate Market Types:

  • Natural Product Sodium Sulfate
  • Byproduct Sodium Sulfate
  • Other Switches

    Sodium Sulfate Market Applications:

  • Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
  • Glass Industry
  • Cellulose and Paper Industry
  • Textile and Leather Industry
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • The Sodium Sulfate Industry is dominated by China. China is the largest production and consumption region. It is because that there are inland salt lakes located in China. Most of products in China are natural product. In 2017, China produced 12581.7 K MT sodium sulfate, which takes about 79.2% production market share in the world. Europe takes 14.7% production market and its the second largest production area. And Spain is takes most of the production of sodium sulfate in Europe. China and Spain are the leaders of the global market. China’s products are cheap. China is the world’s largest exporting country. In 2016, China exported 3634 K MT of sodium sulfate. Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and the Middle East are the main import regions. Spain is the second largest exporting country. Each year, more than 80% of the sodium sulfate is exported to Europe inland and South America.
  • Sodium sulfate has many applications in many industries. Among the applications, detergent and cleaning agent are the most popular one. Glass industry, cellulose and paper industry, textile and leather industry are also important applications of sodium sulfate. Other applications like feed and pharmaceutical industry only take a small share of total consumption.
  • Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for sodium sulfate. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.
  • China is the largest consumption region and it consumed 9126.4 K MT of sodium sulfate, which takes about 57.4% of total consumption share. Europe consumed about 9.3% of the total sodium sulfate in 2017, which is about 1478.3 K MT. Southeast Asia and South America takes 6.88% and 3.42% of total consumption market share in 2017.The US consumption market is smaller. In the past 20 years, the US consumption market is almost stagnant. In Europe, Portugal, Britain, France, Germany and Poland are the main consumption areas. In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Indonesia is the main consumer country. In South America, Brazil and Argentina are the main consumer areas. Brazil holds more than 75% of South America’s consumer market.
  • At present, Chinese enterprises have large-scale excess capacity. The continued expansion of Chinese companies has led to a bad form of the industry. In the past two years, the Chinese government has established a strict environmental protection policy for this industry, which has caused the price of sodium sulfate to start rising.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Number of Pages: 138

    1 Sodium Sulfate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Sodium Sulfate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sodium Sulfate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sodium Sulfate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Sodium Sulfate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Sodium Sulfate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Sodium Sulfate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Sodium Sulfate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

