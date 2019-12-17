 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sodium Sulfide Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Sodium Sulfide

GlobalSodium Sulfide Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Sodium Sulfide Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Sodium Sulfide Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Sodium Sulfide globally.

About Sodium Sulfide:

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

Sodium Sulfide Market Manufactures:

  • Solvay
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • PPG Industries
  • ISSC (IRSS)
  • ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium
  • Sankyo Kasei
  • Novochrom
  • Rahul Barium Chemicals
  • Nafine Chemical Industry
  • Shenhong Chemical
  • Longfu Group
  • Yabulai Salt Chem
  • Jiaxin Chemical
  • HaMi HongShan Chemistry
  • Guangxin Chemical
  • Xinji Chemical Group
  • Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical
  • Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical
  • Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
  • Xinxing Chem

    Sodium Sulfide Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Sodium Sulfide Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Sodium Sulfide Market Types:

  • Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide
  • Crystal Sodium Sulfide
  • Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

    Sodium Sulfide Market Applications:

  • Dye industry
  • Leather industry
  • Metal smelting industry
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Sodium Sulfide Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Sodium Sulfide Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Sodium Sulfide Market Report:

  • In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world.
  • The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the worldâs largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.
  • Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.
  • The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.
  • The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.
  • Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Sulfide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2024, from 770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Sulfide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Sulfide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Sulfide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Sulfide in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Sodium Sulfide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Sodium Sulfide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Sodium Sulfide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Sulfide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Sodium Sulfide Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Sodium Sulfide by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Sodium Sulfide Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Sodium Sulfide Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sodium Sulfide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sodium Sulfide Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Sodium Sulfide Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Sodium Sulfide Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

