Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size.

About Sodium-Sulfur Battery:

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodiumâsulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89â92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 Â°C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

Top Key Players of Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery Major Applications covered in the Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market report are:

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other Scope of Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NGK

Sesse-power, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy. The production value of Sodium-Sulfur Battery is about 14.1 Million USD in 2016.

In production market, the global production value has decreased to 30.0 Million USD in 2017 from 140.3 Million USD in 2014.

Japan is the largest production regions of Sodium-Sulfur Battery, with a production value market share nearly 81.73% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sodium-Sulfur Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 64.3% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 30 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium-Sulfur Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.