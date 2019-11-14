Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Sodium-Sulfur Battery industry.

Geographically, Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Sodium-Sulfur Battery including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Repot:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy About Sodium-Sulfur Battery: This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodiumâsulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89â92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 Â°C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage. Sodium-Sulfur Battery Industry report begins with a basic Sodium-Sulfur Battery market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Types:

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Applications:

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NGK

Sesse-power, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy. The production value of Sodium-Sulfur Battery is about 14.1 Million USD in 2016.

In production market, the global production value has decreased to 30.0 Million USD in 2017 from 140.3 Million USD in 2014.

Japan is the largest production regions of Sodium-Sulfur Battery, with a production value market share nearly 81.73% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sodium-Sulfur Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 64.3% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 30 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium-Sulfur Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.