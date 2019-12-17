Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodiumâsulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89â92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 Â°C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NGK

Sesse-power, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy. The production value of Sodium-Sulfur Battery is about 14.1 Million USD in 2016.

In production market, the global production value has decreased to 30.0 Million USD in 2017 from 140.3 Million USD in 2014.

Japan is the largest production regions of Sodium-Sulfur Battery, with a production value market share nearly 81.73% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sodium-Sulfur Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 64.3% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 30 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.