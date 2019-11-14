Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

A sodiumâsulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S). This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. The operating temperatures of 300 to 350 Â°C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, primarily make them suitable for stationary energy storage applications. The cell becomes more economical with increasing size..

Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

NGK

POSCO

GE Energy Storage

Ceramatec and many more. Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market can be Split into:

Molten-Salt Type

Others. By Applications, the Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries Market can be Split into:

Grid and Standalone Systems

Space