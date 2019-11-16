Solar Batteries Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global "Solar Batteries Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Solar Batteries Market:

East Penn Manufacturing(US)

Exide Technologies(US)

GS Yuasa(JP)

LG(Korea)

SAFT(France)

Samsung SDI(Korea)

User Solar Power

Photovoltaic Power Station

Transportation Field

Communication Field

Aerospace & Defense Field

Meteorological Field

Other

23 Systems(US)

First Solar(US)

Bosch Solar Energy(GE)

Panasonic(JP)

Sanyo Solar(JP)

TSMC(Taiwan)

Yingli(CN)

Canadian Solar(Canada)

Alpha Technologies(US)

BAE Batterien(GE)

BYD(CN)

Manz(GE)

Sharp(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

Suniva(US)

Honda(JP)

Ascent Solar(US)

AUO(Taiwan)

EnerSys(US)

EverExceed Industrial(CN)

FIAMM(Italia)

Hoppecke Batterien(GE)

About Solar Batteries Market:

A solar battery, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect.

According to this market study, the Li-ion segment will account for the major shares and dominate this industry by the end of the forecast period. Li-ion batteries have high energy density and are commonly used in electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Moreover, these batteries are highly efficient and provide an improved energy-to-density ratio, owing to which, there will be an increasing demand for Li-ion batteries to overcome power-interruptions. This in turn, will drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the solar energy batteries market throughout the forecast period. This mainly attributed to the increased investments in smart solar and the growth in solar capacity and installations in the region. Analysts predict that North America will be the major contributor in this region, which will owe to the increasing support of the US government towards the installation of smart solar projects.

The global Solar Batteries market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Solar Batteries Market Report Segment by Types:

Li-Ion Solar Battery

Lead-Acid Solar Battery

Sodium-Based Solar Battery

Other

Global Solar Batteries Market Report Segmented by Application:

User Solar Power

Photovoltaic Power Station

Transportation Field

Communication Field

Aerospace & Defense Field

Meteorological Field

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Solar Batteries in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

