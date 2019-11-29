Solar Carport Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

Global “Solar Carport Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Solar Carport Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Solar Carport:

Solar Carport in letters a sort of carport with solar panel mounted on the top. Solar carport is another form of solar system. Unlike the other PV systems, the solar carport systems also provide the users shades for parking their cars by raising the installing height of the solar panels. Furthermore, solar carports can be reliable power resources for the surrounding lights and buildings.

1-row vehicle arrangement carport

2-row single slope vehicle arrangement

2-row dual slope vehicle arrangement Major Applications:

Commecial

Non-profit

However, the accumulative installation of Solar Carport is still low in some regions, such as Japan and Europe. For another hand, with the increasing application of electric car, it is expected the installation of Solar Carport will have huge increase in many parts of the global.

For the manufacturers, USA suppliers of Solar Carport still have absolutely market share. Solaire, SunEdison and Envision Solar are still the leaders in Solar Carport industry. USA manufacturers take up about 60% of the global installation. Europe manufacturers, such as Schletter and Phoenix Solar have increased installation capacity. For Chinese suppliers of Solar Carport, R&D and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Solar Carport will increase in the next few years. For example, SAIC MOTOR developed about 50MW Solar Carport in Nanjing and Shanghai 2013, and the company also developed a 10.213MW Solar Carport in 2014, which showed a promising prospect.

The worldwide market for Solar Carport is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.