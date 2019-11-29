Solar Cell Metal Paste Market 2019: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability in Different Industry

Global “Solar Cell Metal Paste Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Solar Cell Metal Paste Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Manufactures:

DuPont

Heraeus

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Monocrystal

Noritake

Namics

Dongjin Semichem

EXOJET Technology Corporation

AG PRO

TTMC

Daejoo Electronic Materials

Rutech

Hoyi Technology

Tehsun

LEED Electronic Ink

Xian Hongxing Electronic Paste Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Types:

Front Side Ag Paste

Rear Side Ag Paste

Rear Side Al Paste

Others Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Applications:

Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Others Scope of Reports:

China is the dominate producer of solar cell metal paste, the production is 14840 MT in 2015, accounting for about 62.14% of the total amount. China also is the dominate consumer of solar cell metal paste, the sale volume is 12952 MT in 2015, with the consumption market share of 54.24%. China and Taiwan are expected to remain the regions with the leadership positions in the forecast period.

In terms of rear side Al paste, leading players in solar cell metal paste industry are Rutech, Giga Solar, LEED Electronic Ink, Hoyi Technology. Rutech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 16.33% in 2015. In terms of front side Ag paste and rear side Al paste, the top four companies are DuPont, Heraeus, Samsung SDI and Giga Solar. DuPont is the leading manufacturer, with the sales market share of 6.88% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Solar Cell Metal Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.