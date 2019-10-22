Solar Cell Metal Paste Market by Production Growth, Manufacturers Profiles, Size, Cost Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Solar Cell Metal Paste

Photovoltaic metallization pastes are screen printed onto the surface of solar cells in a pattern of grid lines which serve to collect electricity produced by the cell and transport it out. According to applications, solar cell metal paste can be classified into four categories: Front Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Al Paste and others.

DuPont

Heraeus

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Monocrystal

Noritake

Namics

Dongjin Semichem

EXOJET Technology Corporation

AG PRO

TTMC

Daejoo Electronic Materials

Rutech

Hoyi Technology

Tehsun

LEED Electronic Ink

Various policies and news are also included in the Solar Cell Metal Paste Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Solar Cell Metal Paste are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Solar Cell Metal Paste industry. Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Types:

Front Side Ag Paste

Rear Side Ag Paste

Rear Side Al Paste

Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Applications:

Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell