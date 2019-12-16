Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Solar Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for solar cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness.Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment mainly refers to the solar module in photovoltaic industry. Solar module employs light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. Most of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride (CdTe) or copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume. This report mainly covers the Solar Modules product type (Single Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon and Other).

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration

Yingli

Shunfeng

ReneSola

Risen

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

CSUN

BYD

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Recently, consumption of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment changed from Europe to China, USA and Japan. In 2015, consumption of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment is about 34 GW for China, USA and Japan. Moreover, the emerging markets, such as India and Southeast Asia, Latin America also have increasing consumption in the past two years.

For the production of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment industry, China is still the most indeed market in Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment industry, Over 50% was manufactured in 2015, and the annual output is more than any single country. Expansion of the capacity, almost 50% occur in China. For the regions, Asia owns the largest market share compared with Europe and USA, indicating the strong demand of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment.

The solar cell industry concentration degree is relatively high. For the anti-dumping policies of Europe in 2012, many companies were bankrupted. We think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise further.

The solar cell industry concentration degree is relatively high. For the anti-dumping policies of Europe in 2012, many companies were bankrupted. We think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise further.