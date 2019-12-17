 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Solar Encapsulation Materials Market 2019 Overview, Solar Encapsulation Materials Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Solar Encapsulation Materials

GlobalSolar Encapsulation Materials Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Solar Encapsulation Materials market size.

About Solar Encapsulation Materials:

Solar encapsulation materials are encapsulant sheets that protect the solar cell to ensure its performance and reliability. Solar encapsulation materials should be stable at elevated temperatures and high UV exposure. They should also be able to provide good optical and electrical transmissivity.

Top Key Players of Solar Encapsulation Materials Market:

  • First
  • Sveck
  • STR
  • MITSUI
  • Bridgestone
  • TPI All Seasons
  • Akcome
  • Hiuv
  • Changzhou Bbetterfilm
  • JGP Energy
  • 3M
  • SKC
  • Lucent

    Major Types covered in the Solar Encapsulation Materials Market report are:

  • EVA Sheet
  • PVB Sheet
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Solar Encapsulation Materials Market report are:

  • Photovoltaic Module
  • Others

    Scope of Solar Encapsulation Materials Market:

  • As an important encapsulant, solar encapsulation materials are widely used in PV module. They are generally classified into several types according the resin used in the material. EVA sheet is the largest type taking 97.23% of the total solar encapsulation materials production in 2016. PVB sheet is another kind of solar encapsulation materials, which only took 1.57% of the total production.
  • The technical barrier of making high-quality solar encapsulation materials is high, and the market concentration degree is also relatively high. Major companies in solar encapsulation materials market include First, STR, Bridgestone and MITSUI. Those four players occupied 69.51% of the global production in 2016.
  • With the fast improvement of PV module industry, the consumption of solar encapsulation materials is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Solar encapsulation materials industry will increase in a huge growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Solar Encapsulation Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Solar Encapsulation Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

