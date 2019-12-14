Solar Expressway Monitoring System Market 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

The Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System, also known by its acronym of EMAS, is a computerised system that is used to monitor traffic on Singapores expressways. EMAS enables Land Transport Authority (LTA) personnel to detect accidents and respond to them more quickly. In addition, it notifies motorists of adverse traffic conditions.

The Solar Expressway Monitoring System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Expressway Monitoring System.

Top Key Manufacturers in Solar Expressway Monitoring System Market:

Swarco

Siemens

Sumitomo

Flir Systems

Jenoptik AG

LG CNS

Iteris

Truvelo Manufacturers

Traffic Technology Ltd

Himin Solar Co. Ltd

Regions Covered in the Solar Expressway Monitoring System Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Controlled-access Highway

Limited-access Road

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Speed Monitoring

Video Surveillance

Meteorological Monitoring