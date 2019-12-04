 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Solar-powered UAV Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Solar-powered UAV

Global “Solar-powered UAV Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Solar-powered UAV Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Solar-powered UAV market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines..

Solar-powered UAV Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Boeing
  • DJI
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Thales Group
  • Airbus
  • AeroVironment
  • Barnard Microsystems
  • Silent Falcon UAS
  • Sunlight Photonics
  • and many more.

    Solar-powered UAV Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Solar-powered UAV Market can be Split into:

  • Fixed-wing UAV
  • Multiple-rotor UAV
  • Other.

    By Applications, the Solar-powered UAV Market can be Split into:

  • Commercial
  • Defense and Military
  • Other.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Solar-powered UAV market.
    • To organize and forecast Solar-powered UAV market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Solar-powered UAV industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Solar-powered UAV market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Solar-powered UAV market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Solar-powered UAV industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Solar-powered UAV Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Solar-powered UAV Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solar-powered UAV Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Solar-powered UAV Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solar-powered UAV Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Solar-powered UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Solar-powered UAV Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Solar-powered UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Solar-powered UAV Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Solar-powered UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Solar-powered UAV Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Solar-powered UAV Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Solar-powered UAV Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Solar-powered UAV Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Solar-powered UAV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Solar-powered UAV Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Solar-powered UAV Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Solar-powered UAV Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Solar-powered UAV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Solar-powered UAV Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Solar-powered UAV Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Solar-powered UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

