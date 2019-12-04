Solar-powered UAV Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Solar-powered UAV Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Solar-powered UAV Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Solar-powered UAV market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13714113

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines..

Solar-powered UAV Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Boeing

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Airbus

AeroVironment

Barnard Microsystems

Silent Falcon UAS

Sunlight Photonics

and many more. Solar-powered UAV Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Solar-powered UAV Market can be Split into:

Fixed-wing UAV

Multiple-rotor UAV

Other. By Applications, the Solar-powered UAV Market can be Split into:

Commercial

Defense and Military