Solar Pumps Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Solar Pumps Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Solar Pumps market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Solar Pumps Market:

Bright Solar

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

SunEdison

Tata Power Solar

Conergy

CRI Group

USL

Dankoff Solar

Flowserve

About Solar Pumps Market:

A solar pump runs on electricity generated by a solar PV array. The overall pump set is attached to the water source; the solar panel converts the solar energy into electricity, thereby operating the motor to pump water. These pumps eliminate the use of conventional fuel sources such as diesel.

During 2017, APAC dominated the global solar pumps market with a market share of nearly 40% in terms of revenue. The demand for solar pumps is mainly driven by the initiatives taken up by countries like India and China to promote sustainable development. These countries have taken measures to increase their solar photovoltaic installations. The rising number of photovoltaic installations in China is expected to propel this marketâs growth in APAC.

The global Solar Pumps market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Global Solar Pumps Market Report Segment by Types:

Submersible Pumps

Surface Pumps

Direct Current (DC) Pumps

Alternate Current (AC) Pumps

Global Solar Pumps Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Solar Pumps in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Solar Pumps Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Pumps Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Pumps Market Size

2.2 Solar Pumps Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Pumps Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solar Pumps Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Pumps Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Solar Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Pumps Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Solar Pumps Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Solar Pumps Production by Type

6.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue by Type

6.3 Solar Pumps Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Solar Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

