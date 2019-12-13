 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Solar Thermal Collector Market 2019 Overview, Solar Thermal Collector Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Solar Thermal Collector

GlobalSolar Thermal Collector Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Solar Thermal Collector market size.

About Solar Thermal Collector:

Solar Thermal Collector collects heat by absorbing sunlight. A collector is a device for capturing solar radiation. Solar radiation is energy in the form of electromagnetic radiation from the infrared (long) to the ultraviolet (short) wavelengths. The quantity of solar energy striking the Earths surface (solar constant) averages about 1,000 watts per square meter under clear skies, depending upon weather conditions, location and orientation.

Top Key Players of Solar Thermal Collector Market:

  • GREENoneTEC
  • Viessmann Werke
  • Solectrol
  • Solhart
  • Dimas
  • Wolf
  • Prime Laser Tech
  • Nobel Xilinakis
  • BDR Thermea
  • Modulo Solar
  • Hewalex
  • Ariston
  • Supreme Solar
  • Ritter Energie
  • Kuzeymak
  • Kingspan
  • Grammer Solar
  • Conserval Engineering
  • Sunrain
  • Himin
  • Shandong Sang Le
  • Yuansheng
  • Linuo Paradigma
  • HUAYANG
  • Sunshore

    Major Types covered in the Solar Thermal Collector Market report are:

  • Flat plate collectors
  • Evacuated tube collectors
  • Solar air collectors
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Solar Thermal Collector Market report are:

  • Space heating applications
  • Process heat applications
  • Others

    Scope of Solar Thermal Collector Market:

  • Although Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, the enormous potential of the solar thermal industry still make many manufacturers canât wait to enter into the market. In the future, solar thermal industry may be in a development peak period.
  • There is a certain market space in demand of solar thermal collectors, efficient solar thermal collectors will determine whether an enterprise can achieve a success, small and medium size enterprises need to increase investment in research and development to innovate new products
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • As large demand of high-efficient products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese solar thermal collector industry is not only begin to transit to high-efficient solar thermal collector products, while still extend in downstream industry chain.
  • Although sales of solar thermal collector brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the solar thermal collector field.
  • The worldwide market for Solar Thermal Collector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 5230 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Solar Thermal Collector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Solar Thermal Collector product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Thermal Collector, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Thermal Collector in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Solar Thermal Collector competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Solar Thermal Collector breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Solar Thermal Collector market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Thermal Collector sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Solar Thermal Collector Market Report pages: 136

    1 Solar Thermal Collector Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Solar Thermal Collector by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solar Thermal Collector Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solar Thermal Collector Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solar Thermal Collector Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solar Thermal Collector Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

