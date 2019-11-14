Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market 2019 Outlook Trends Growth Factors Top Manufacturers Research Methodology and Forecasts by 2024

International Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Report – This report studies the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market, Solder Paste Inspection is mainly done to check the solder paste deposits in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing process. It is observed that most of the solder joint defects in a PCB assembly are because of improper solder paste printing. With the help of solder paste inspection (SPI), you can reduce the defects related to soldering by a considerable amount.Importance of Solder Paste Inspection ProcessHere are some of the key points of information, which prove the importance of SPI process:Improves PCB Quality & Performance: This process makes use of advanced equipment for precise inspection. Angle cameras are used to take 3D pictures, which are very helpful in measuring the alignment and volume of the solder paste. This helps improve the yield, as well as the print quality. Furthermore, it helps improve the performance of the PCBs.Advanced Equipment for Better Control & Monitoring: As said earlier, angle cameras are used, which produce clear 3D pictures. Unlike the traditional cameras, 3D cameras are capable of capturing the height of the solder paste printed. This facilitates precise measurement of the solder paste volume. Thus, with the help of SPI coupled with automated optical inspection, manufacturers can easily monitor and control the component placement and solder paste printing processes.Helps Reduce Solder Errors: Important information about the printing process can be obtained by doing the solder paste inspection. It gives a clear idea about the causes of defects, thus allowing you to make the necessary changes and reduce the errors to a minimum.Numerous studies have been performed over the last few years proving that up to 70% of all SMD solder joint issues, can be traced back to the solder paste printing process. These printing errors may be caused by incorrect printer setup, stencil damage, stencil design or type, solder paste type, solder paste conditions or a collection of several issues.
Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market competition by top manufacturers
- Koh Young (Korea)
- CyberOptics Corporation
- Test Research
- Inc (TRI) (Taiwan)
- MirTec Ltd (Korea)
- PARMI Corp (Korea)
- Viscom AG (Germany)
- ViTrox (Malaysia)
- Vi TECHNOLOGY (France)
- Mek (Marantz Electronics) (Japan)
- CKD Corporation (Japan)
- Pemtron (Korea)
- SAKI Corporation (Japan)
- Machine Vision Products (MVP) (US)
- Caltex Scientific (US)
- ASC International (US)
- Sinic-Tek Vision Technology (China)
- Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment (China)
- Jet Technology (Taiwan)
The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market concentration rate is high and dominated by several players from Korea, Taiwan, Japan, United States and Germany; Koh Young, MirTec Ltd, PARMI Corp and Pemtron are from Korea; Test Research, Inc (TRI) and Jet Technology from Taiwan; CyberOptics Corporation, Machine Vision Products (MVP), Caltex Scientific and ASC International from United States; and Viscom AG and Vi TECHNOLOGY from Europe. In 2017, Koh Young and Test Research, Inc (TRI) occupied more than 60 percent of global market.
Currently, In-line SPI systems are dominating the market, due to the superior performance and the market demand. The SPI system market is mainly driven by the demand from Automotive and Consumer Electronics; other end market like communications, aerospace and medical fields will play more and more role in future.
The worldwide market for Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
