Solder Resist Ink Market 2019-2024 by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Solder Resist Ink Market Manufactures:

TAIYO INK

TAMURA

Jiangsu Kuangshun

Shenzhen Rongda

Atotech

HUNTSMAN

Hitach Chemical

Solder Resist Ink Market Types:

Photoimageable Solder Resist Ink

Thermal Curable Solder Resist Ink

UV Curable Solder Resist Ink Solder Resist Ink Market Applications:

Computers

Communications Industry

IC Packaging

Other

The market concentration degree is relative high with the top seven manufacturer occupied more than 90% market share. Among them, Taiyo, the largest manufacturer of solder resist ink has occupied more than half of the global market.

Japan is the most important supplier of solder resist ink in the global, though its production is lesser than China. But the advanced technology is origin from Japan, because the headquarters of largest manufacturers like Taiyo and TAMURA are located in Japan.

China is the largest supplier and also the largest consumption market of solder resist ink. Though annual production of solder resist ink is very large, PCB manufacturers still need to imported considerable amount of solder resist ink from abroad due to the large consumption volume.

The worldwide market for Solder Resist Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.