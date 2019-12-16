 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Solenoid Valves Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Solenoid Valves

GlobalSolenoid Valves Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Solenoid Valves market size.

About Solenoid Valves:

A solenoid valve is an electromechanically operated valve. Solenoid valve is used to control the fluid and gas automatic based components, belonging to the actuator; the valve is controlled by an electric current through a solenoid: in the case of a two-port valve the flow is switched on or off; in the case of a three-port valve, the outflow is switched between the two outlet ports. Multiple solenoid valves can be placed together on a manifold.

Top Key Players of Solenoid Valves Market:

  • ASCO
  • Kendrion
  • Danfoss
  • Parker
  • BÃ¼rkert
  • SMC
  • Norgren
  • CKD
  • CEME
  • Sirai
  • Saginomiya
  • ODE
  • Takasago Electric
  • YPC
  • PRO UNI-D
  • Airtac
  • Zhejiang Sanhua
  • Anshan Electromagnetic Value
  • Zhejiang Yongjiu
  • Juliang Valve
  • YONG CHUANG
  • Dongjiang Valves
  • Shanghai Kangyuan
  • Ningbo KeXing
  • Sanlixin
  • Shanghai Taiming
  • Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory
  • Chongqing Dunming

    Major Types covered in the Solenoid Valves Market report are:

  • Two-way SV
  • Three-way SV
  • Four-way SV
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Solenoid Valves Market report are:

  • Home appliance
  • Automobile
  • General industry
  • Machinery industry
  • Others

    Scope of Solenoid Valves Market:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Solenoid Valve in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Solenoid Valve. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Solenoid Valve will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.
  • Globally, the Solenoid Valve industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Solenoid Valve is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ASCO, Kendrion, Danfoss, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solenoid Valve and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 46.17% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Solenoid Valve industry because of their lowest cost of raw material and labor.
  • The consumption volume of Solenoid Valve is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solenoid Valve industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solenoid Valve is still promising.
  • The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.
  • The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.
  • With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Solenoid Valve market to approach these areas. LPI analysis of the Solenoid Valve market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 47 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
  • Although the market competition of Solenoid Valve is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Solenoid Valve and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
  • The worldwide market for Solenoid Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Solenoid Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Solenoid Valves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solenoid Valves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solenoid Valves in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Solenoid Valves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Solenoid Valves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Solenoid Valves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solenoid Valves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Solenoid Valves Market Report pages: 135

    1 Solenoid Valves Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Solenoid Valves by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solenoid Valves Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solenoid Valves Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solenoid Valves Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solenoid Valves Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solenoid Valves Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solenoid Valves Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

