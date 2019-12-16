Solenoid Valves Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Solenoid Valves Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Solenoid Valves market size.

About Solenoid Valves:

A solenoid valve is an electromechanically operated valve. Solenoid valve is used to control the fluid and gas automatic based components, belonging to the actuator; the valve is controlled by an electric current through a solenoid: in the case of a two-port valve the flow is switched on or off; in the case of a three-port valve, the outflow is switched between the two outlet ports. Multiple solenoid valves can be placed together on a manifold.

Top Key Players of Solenoid Valves Market:

ASCO

Kendrion

Danfoss

Parker

BÃ¼rkert

SMC

Norgren

CKD

CEME

Sirai

Saginomiya

ODE

Takasago Electric

YPC

PRO UNI-D

Airtac

Zhejiang Sanhua

Anshan Electromagnetic Value

Zhejiang Yongjiu

Juliang Valve

YONG CHUANG

Dongjiang Valves

Shanghai Kangyuan

Ningbo KeXing

Sanlixin

Shanghai Taiming

Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory

Major Types covered in the Solenoid Valves Market report are:

Two-way SV

Three-way SV

Four-way SV

Major Applications covered in the Solenoid Valves Market report are:

Home appliance

Automobile

General industry

Machinery industry

Others Scope of Solenoid Valves Market:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Solenoid Valve in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Solenoid Valve. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Solenoid Valve will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Solenoid Valve industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Solenoid Valve is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ASCO, Kendrion, Danfoss, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solenoid Valve and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 46.17% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Solenoid Valve industry because of their lowest cost of raw material and labor.

The consumption volume of Solenoid Valve is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solenoid Valve industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solenoid Valve is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Solenoid Valve market to approach these areas. LPI analysis of the Solenoid Valve market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 47 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Solenoid Valve is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Solenoid Valve and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Solenoid Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.