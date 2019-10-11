Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Material, Distribution Channel Analysis and Forecast 2024

Solid of Sodium Methylate is a chemical compound with the formula CH3ONa. It is a white powdered solid that does not have an odor. The substance is flammable, but is not explosive; it can decompose when exposed to high heat. It is very hygroscopic and decomposes quickly. It is only stable under exclusion of air and moisture.Solid of Sodium Methylate is used in a wide variety of applications as a reactive and has roles in agrochemicals production, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and organic synthesis. Whats more, Solid of Sodium Methylate is used as an initiator of anionic addition polymerization with ethylene oxide, forming a polyether with high molecular weight. It is widely used as catalyst in the production of biodiesel.

Solid of Sodium Methylate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Solid of Sodium Methylate market are: –

DuPont

BASF

Evonik

SMOTEC Plus

Desatec and many more Scope of Solid of Sodium Methylate Report:

First, solid of sodium methylate is a kind of strong base, can be used in agrochemicals industry, pharmaceuticals industry, biofuels industry and other fields. Especially can be used in biofuels industry, biofuels can be used to replace part oil in the world. So solid of sodium methylate is a kind of huge market potential chemical product.

Second, sodium metal or caustic soda and methanol as its main raw materials for the produce of solid of sodium methylate. With the development of the downstream industries, solid of sodium methylate production keeps increase recent years, some sodium metal and caustic soda manufacturers entered the solid of sodium methylate industry

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Sodium Metal Process(Sodium Metal?Methanol As Raw Materials)

Caustic-Based Process(Caustic Soda?Methanol As Raw Materials) Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biodiesel Industry

Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry