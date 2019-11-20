Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Size 2019 Strong Development by Key Players, Emerging Technology and Forecast to 2024

Global Solid of Sodium Methylate Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Solid of Sodium Methylate industry.

Geographically, Solid of Sodium Methylate Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Solid of Sodium Methylate including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Repot:

DuPont

BASF

Evonik

SMOTEC Plus

Desatec

Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica

Zibo Xusheng Chemical

Zibo Huixin Chemical

Lantai Industry

Jingying Fine Chemical

Mintai Fine Chemical

Jinfengyuan Chemical

Dezhou Longteng Chemical

Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical About Solid of Sodium Methylate: Solid of Sodium Methylate is a chemical compound with the formula CH3ONa. It is a white powdered solid that does not have an odor. The substance is flammable, but is not explosive; it can decompose when exposed to high heat. It is very hygroscopic and decomposes quickly. It is only stable under exclusion of air and moisture.Solid of Sodium Methylate is used in a wide variety of applications as a reactive and has roles in agrochemicals production, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and organic synthesis. Whatâs more, Solid of Sodium Methylate is used as an initiator of anionic addition polymerization with ethylene oxide, forming a polyether with high molecular weight. It is widely used as catalyst in the production of biodiesel. Solid of Sodium Methylate Industry report begins with a basic Solid of Sodium Methylate market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Types:

Sodium Metal Process(Sodium Metalï¼Methanol As Raw Materials)

Caustic-Based Process(Caustic Sodaï¼Methanol As Raw Materials) Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biodiesel Industry

Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry

First, solid of sodium methylate is a kind of strong base, can be used in agrochemicals industry, pharmaceuticals industry, biofuels industry and other fields. Especially can be used in biofuels industry, biofuels can be used to replace part oil in the world. So solid of sodium methylate is a kind of huge market potential chemical product.

Second, sodium metal or caustic soda and methanol as its main raw materials for the produce of solid of sodium methylate. With the development of the downstream industries, solid of sodium methylate production keeps increase recent years, some sodium metal and caustic soda manufacturers entered the solid of sodium methylate industry

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.

