Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

Short Details of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Report
Short Details of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Report – A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost. The largest disadvantage is the high operating temperature which results in longer start-up times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues.,
Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market competition by top manufacturers
- Bloom Energy
- Siemens Energy
- Aisin Seiki
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Delphi Corp
- GE
- Convion
- FuelCell Energy
- Atrex Energy
- Inc
- SOLIDpower
- ZTEK Corporation
- Redox Power Systems
- Ceres
- Elcogen
This report focuses on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Tubular
- Planar
- Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Transportation
- Portable & Military
- Stationary
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) by Country
5.1 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) by Country
8.1 South America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
