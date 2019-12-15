Solvent-based Parts Washer Market 2019 Offers Newest Market Data by Size, Market Future Trends, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate by Types and Applications Forecast till 2025

Global “Solvent-based Parts Washer Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Solvent-based Parts Washer Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Solvent-based Parts Washer Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Safety-Kleen

Cleaning Technologies Group

Karcher Cuda

Fountain Industries

Ecoclean

JRI Industries

Valiant Corporation

Stoelting Cleaning

MART Corporation

Service Line

ChemFree

PROCECO

StingRay Parts Washers

Equipment Manufacturing Corporation (EMC)

A parts washer is a piece of equipment used to remove contaminants or debris, such as dirt, grime, carbon, oil, grease, metal chips, cutting fluids, mold release agents, ink, paint, and corrosion from workpieces. Parts washers are used in new manufacturing and remanufacturing processes; they are designed to clean, degrease and dry bulk loads of small or large parts in preparation for assembly, inspection, surface treatment, packaging and distribution. Parts washers may be as simple as the manual "sink-on-a-drum" common to many auto repair shops, or they may be very complex, multi-stage units with pass-through parts handling systems. Parts washers are essential in maintenance, repair and remanufacturing operations as well, from cleaning fasteners, nuts, bolts and screws to diesel engine blocks and related parts, rail bearings, wind turbine gears boxes and automotive assemblies.

The global Solvent-based Parts Washer market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Automotive

Industrial

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Small Sized