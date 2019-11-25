Solvent Naphtha Market 2019 Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

“Solvent Naphtha Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Solvent Naphtha industry. Solvent Naphtha Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Solvent Naphtha Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Solvent Naphthas, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Solvent Naphtha industry.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13056249

Short Details of Solvent Naphtha Market Report – Solvent naphtha, which are composed of a mixture of hydrocarbons, are used in a variety of application areas and are incorporated in great number of formulated chemical products, including: architectural paints and protective coatings; printing inks and printing press cleaners; other cleaing compounds; pesticides; degreasing formulations; and household products. Solvent naphtha is a general term as each refinery produces its own naphtha with unique initial and final boiling points and other physical and composition characteristics.

Global Solvent Naphtha market competition by top manufacturers

Shell

ExxonMobil

Total

Chevron Phillips

SK

Calumet

Idemitsu

BP

Dow

Citgo

Reliance

KAPCO

Mitsubishi

CEPSA

Ganga Rasayanie

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Neste

CPC Corporation

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

Sinopec

CNPC

Jiangsu Hualun

Changshu Alliance Chemical

Suzhou Jiutai Group

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13056249

USA is the leading supplier of solvent naphtha, the production of which reached 1817 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 24.71% of the total global market. China, Europe, and Northeast Asia are also important supply region of solvent. Generally, the supply and demand of solvent naphtha has been stable in the global market, despite the dramatic decrease of supply in China. Despite the global economic recovery and the improvement in downstream demand, the China solvent naphtha industry is still overcapacity. And the increasingly stricter environment requirement and higher consumption tax also restrict the development of the industry. Some companies were forced to cut back production even close down some manufacturing bases. Sinopec and CNPC has sharply decreased the supply volume of solvent naphtha during the past 5 years.

The top players cover Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips and SK etc., which are playing important roles in global Solvent Naphtha market. The Top 3 players in global market was 30.53% in 2017, while the share of top 5 players was 38.24%. The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.

Paints & Coatings accounted for the largest market with about 27.51% of the global consumption for solvent naphtha in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. With over 16.56% share of in the solvent naphtha market, Rubber & Resin was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

In recent years, sharp fluctuations of oil prices on the international market have affected the development of the world economy. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of solvent naphtha is also unstable. In the next few years, we predict that price will increase as the cost of crude oil has been hiking. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Solvent Naphtha is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 9710 million US$ in 2024, from 7200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Solvent Naphtha in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13056249

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Paraffin Solvent

CycloParaffin Solvent

C9 Solvent

C10 Solvent

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning