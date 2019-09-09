Sony Launches a New Retro Styled Walkman NW- A100TPS On Its 40th Anniversary

Becoming as a member of the headphones Sony launched at present is its new Walkman NW-A100TPS, a contemporary streaming device supplied with a retro-style soft case and package inspired by the TPS-L2, the primary portable cassette player launched by Sony in 1979. Not like that original model, the new NW-A100TPS doesn’t play cassette tapes.

The NW-A100TPS Walkman resembles a smartphone, offering each music streaming and local audio playback capabilities. Distinctive to this model is a rear panel design that encompasses a bold 40th Anniversary emblem, in addition to the aforementioned soft case and packaging based mostly on the primary Walkman model.

The case looks like an old school cassette participant, together with a small window for viewing the ‘cassette tape.’ On this case, the cassette is a screensaver that plays on the device’s show. When the two are mixed, it looks at a first look just like the person is listening to an old chunky tape player.

Users can expect a prolonged 26 hours of playback from the audio device, which packs 16GB of inside storage and a 3.6-inch show. Users can select to stream content over Bluetooth. However, there’s additionally a 3.5mm audio jack for using a pair of wired headphones. The system likewise options USB-C for charging and transferring music.

The Sony NW-A100TPS Walkman with 16GB of storage will launch for sale in Europe in November for €440 / £400, which is the equivalent of around USD 485. It’s unclear when the model will launch in the US and what it will price in North America.