 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Sony Might Be Working On Retractable Rolling Display States Rumors

Sony Might Be Working On Retractable Rolling Display States Rumors

By Albert Ortiz on July 8, 2019 9:04 AM EDT

Foldable phones are yet to become the auspicious evolution they had been meant to be. However, that isn’t stopping tech giants from embracing the technology. Only a day earlier than its official availability, Samsung postponed the launch of the Galaxy Fold citing issues in its design. Huawei too might be releasing the foldable Mate X later this year. Now, a tweet by tipster Max J., noticed by MSPoweruser asserts Sony is working on a foldable device.

The tweet shows Sony is prototyping the design with a foldable show equipped by LG Display, a camera with 10X zoom – a 3220mAh battery. The battery may appear a little less for a foldable machine; however, considering Sony remains to be on the prototyping stage, that may change later. Presently, the system is working a Snapdragon 7-series SoC by the codename SD7250, though it’s anticipated that the ultimate version will house the Snapdragon 855 flagship SoC coupled with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. This shall be Sony’s foray into 5G devices.

There’s additionally one crucial other distinction. Whereas Samsung and Huawei’s foldable units are foldable, Sony could be engaged in a rollable design. Based mostly on a patent illustration Sony obtained, the design may very well be in a retractable roll-out type issue. Sony may implement using rails to assist expand the display on both sides of the devices, turning the smartphone into a tablet.

If there are not any setbacks within the manufacturing, we would see Sony’s futuristic foldable system available in the market by December 2019 or early subsequent year.

Published in Electronics Devices

Albert Ortiz
Albert Ortiz

Albert is working as the lead of the electronic devices’ column. He is an electrical engineer in his course of studies has gathered a lot of on-field experience and hence knows the industry by heart. He is also a gadget freak and loves to meddle with gadgets. He has a keen interest in following up various brands to check their methodology of work and be updated with their new launches. In his leisure he is always found seating at one corner of the cafeteria, face covered with a magazine highlighting news of the gadget industry.

More from Electronics DevicesMore posts in Electronics Devices »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *