Sony Teases a New Xperia Compact That “Fits in The Palm of Your Hand”

Small phones are scarce nowadays, even from Sony, which has offered several options up to now for these wanting flagship specs in a smaller form factor. This week, an official teaser from Sony hints at a new Xperia Compact for 2019 that “fits in the palm of your hand.”

We’re anticipating Sony to announce its new Xperia 2 flagship at IFA this week, however, alongside that gadget could be a smaller choice as well. A video on Sony’s official Instagram page teases a reveal for September 5. The video counts down from five, after which presents up “Xperia in the palm of your hand.”

Everyone is already anticipating Sony to announce its new Xperia 2 flagship at IFA this week, and this teaser could be for that design. After all, the gadget is predicted to offer a 21:9 display, and as many sites quotes points out, rumors have talked about a 6.1-inch show, a significantly smaller panel compared to the 6.5-inch Xperia 1. That show is a 21:9 panel, too, which means it will be smaller within the hand in comparison with most units. The base of the device contains a speaker grille together with a USB Type-C port and a microphone, whereas the highest options one mic. It’s also possible that this could be teasing a 2019 entry to the company’s Xperia Compact sequence.

Anyway, the Xperia 2 is expected to be a nonsecular successor to the Compact series with flagship features like a 4K OLED screen, Snapdragon 855 chipset, and triple camera.