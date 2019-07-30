Sony’s Playstation 4 Has Sold 100 Million Units – Fastest Selling Console Ever

Despite weakening sales, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has sold 100 million units, making it the fastest-selling console to hit that number. In its newest earnings report, Sony revealed that it sold 3.2 million PS4s between March 31st and June 30th, after announcing that 96.8 million units had bought within the earlier quarter. Which means it hit the 100 million figure on the nose in 5 years and seven months, merely two months quicker than Nintendo’s Wii.

Sony also revealed that for the first time, people are buying more games via digital downloads than bodily discs, marking a trend that has been ongoing for a while now.

Regardless of its half-decade age, PS4 sales have never actually flagged till recently, with 17.8 million sold the last year, down only 1.2 million over 2017. Nonetheless, it took a noticeable dive previous quarter, and Sony has warned that it expects 2019 sales to be down more significant than it initially forecast last quarter. A gradual demise in PS4 sales is to be expected, although, considering that Sony’s next-gen PS5 ought to arrive in fall of 2020, with assist for ray-tracing 8K, SSD storage, and PS4 backward-compatibility.

In different Sony news, smartphone revenue dropped by 15 % over the last quarter, continuing what looks like a never-ending trend. It bought lower than half the variety of smartphones it did during the identical interval final year, only 900,000 in whole. To give you a concept of how bad that’s, total items sold in 2018 was less than half of 2017, and to this point, 2019 is half of 2018.