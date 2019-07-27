Sony’s RX100 VII – Spot and Shoot Powerhouse

Sony’s latest spot and shoot are meant to be a powerhouse. The RX100 VII, revealed today, is equipped with advanced tracking and autofocus features we previously saw in the full-frame, mirrorless A9 camera. In some ways, the seventh variant of the RX100 is a distinct species. It comes with an exterior mic port and a “Single Burst Driving Shooting Mode” that can take up to seven still photos with one shutter press, each new to the RX100 line.

Similar to its bigger, full-frame cousin, the RX100 VII is outfitted with a stacked CMOS picture sensor and the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor. The duo allows the camera to ship the pace and AF talents we usually affiliate with full-frame cameras. It offers blackout-free shooting at 20fps with AF/AE tracking and can AF/AE calculations at 60 times per second. In other phrases, blurry photos might be a thing of the past.

Sony, like different camera producers, has been working on making its autofocus expertise extra intuitive. The corporate claims the autofocus capabilities of the RX100 VII are the quickest on this planet, locking in topics in 0.02 seconds. The camera additionally packs 425 phase- and contrast-detect AF points. We have seen this autofocus system before in the A9 and the A6400.

For nature photographers, the RX100 VII may be particularly useful. It comes geared up with Sony’s real-time Eye AF and tracking options, meant to work on each human and animals. The system uses predictive and recognition AI to trace your topic. So all you need to do is choose your subject, and the camera will lock on and maintain it. The camera can also be able to shoot 4K HDR video, which additionally includes real-time Eye AF and tracking.

Sony will launch the RX100 VII in August, and it states the value will be “approximately” $1,200. For $1,300, filmmakers can purchase it in a kit with a unique shooting grip to be launched later this year.