Sorbitol Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Sorbitol

GlobalSorbitol Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Sorbitol market size.

About Sorbitol:

Sorbitol is is a sugar alcohol with a sweet taste which the human body metabolizes slowly. It can be obtained by reduction of glucose, which changes the aldehyde group to a hydroxyl group. Most sorbitol is made from corn syrup, but it is also found in nature, for example in apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. It is converted to fructose by sorbitol-6-phosphate 2-dehydrogenase. Sorbitol is an isomer of mannitol, another sugar alcohol; the two differ only in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on carbon 2. While similar, the two sugar alcohols have very different sources in nature, melting points, and uses.

Top Key Players of Sorbitol Market:

  • Roquette
  • ADM
  • Ingredion
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk
  • B Food Science
  • Gulshan Polyols
  • Maize Products
  • Ueno Fine Chemicals
  • Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech
  • Tereos
  • Cargill
  • Global Sweeteners Holding
  • Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical
  • PT AKR Corporindo
  • Luwei Pharmacy
  • Lihua Starch
  • Qingyuan Foods
  • Dongxiao Biotechnology
  • Caixin Sugar
  • Luzhou Group

    Major Types covered in the Sorbitol Market report are:

  • Sorbitol Liquid
  • Sorbitol Powder

    Major Applications covered in the Sorbitol Market report are:

  • Toothpaste
  • Vitamin C
  • Food and Beverage
  • Chemical
  • Pharma
  • Others

    Scope of Sorbitol Market:

  • So far, so many players entered into the Sorbitol industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Sorbitol, which takes up more than 12.75% in production. Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in Sorbitol. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation PT AKR Corporindo occupies the largest market share in China.
  • Sorbitol is famous for the Toothpaste, Vitamin C, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Pharma industry. For the strong development of Toothpaste industry, demand of Sorbitol will be strong as well. For another, because of the low concentration of Sorbitol industry, China has been the main export region. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Sorbitol will be 3.23% in the following years.
  • The technology for Sorbitol is relatively mature. However, Sorbitol manufacturing is high energy-consumption. As a result, decrease of the pollution will be the technology research hotspot.
  • The worldwide market for Sorbitol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2710 million US$ in 2024, from 2260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sorbitol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Sorbitol Market Report pages: 135  

